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Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark follows his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark follows his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Højgaard will compete at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 in the 2026 Truist Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Truist Championship.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2375-68-73-66-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5573-68-70-69-49.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open268-62-63-71-16300.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5569-70-74-72+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-70-71-236.333
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT670-72-66-65-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-70-65-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-67-72-69-1037.300

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3650.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5010.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.1010.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.230-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.1980.714

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.7 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.501 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Højgaard has earned 684 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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