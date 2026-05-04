Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark follows his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Højgaard will compete at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 in the 2026 Truist Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under victory in 2025.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|75-68-73-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|68-62-63-71
|-16
|300.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|69-70-74-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-70-71
|-2
|36.333
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|70-72-66-65
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-70-65-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-67-72-69
|-10
|37.300
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.365
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.501
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.101
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.230
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.198
|0.714
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.365 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.7 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.501 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 66.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 684 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.