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36M AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play a shot on the third hole alongside caddie Shane Joel prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play a shot on the third hole alongside caddie Shane Joel prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee finished tied for 51st at 1-under in last year's Truist Championship. He returns to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Truist Championship.

    Lee's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5169-68-72-70-1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1870-72-71-68-755.600
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6070-70-67-74-37.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC78-77+11--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT368-63-67-67-15162.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3272-70-70-74-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT669-71-68-70-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1269-65-74-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT267-65-70-65-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-65-68-73-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3862-71-69-70-1615.500

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 0.850 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5330.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.1350.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3050.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3090.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.2820.850

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.533 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.4 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a 0.135 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee delivers a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
    • Lee has earned 1,007 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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