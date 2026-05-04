Min Woo Lee betting profile: Truist Championship
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Min Woo Lee of Australia prepares to play a shot on the third hole alongside caddie Shane Joel prior to the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 29, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee finished tied for 51st at 1-under in last year's Truist Championship. He returns to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Lee's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
At the Truist Championship
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|70-70-67-74
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|68-63-67-67
|-15
|162.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|72-70-70-74
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|69-65-74-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|67-65-70-65
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-65-68-73
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|62-71-69-70
|-16
|15.500
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.850 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.135
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.305
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.309
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.282
|0.850
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.533 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.4 yards ranks tenth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a 0.135 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 65.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivers a 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 25.29% of the time.
- Lee has earned 1,007 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.