Max Homa betting profile: Truist Championship

Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of eight-under.

Homa has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.