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19M AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Max Homa won this tournament in 2022 and will return to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to reclaim the title. His most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025 saw him finish tied for 30th at five-under.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Truist Championship.

    Homa's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3066-68-70-71-5
    2024T869-70-72-69-4
    2023T870-67-68-70-9
    2022167-66-71-68-8
    2021MC77-76+11

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at eight-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3870-72-72-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6970-70-74-69-15.875
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT972-70-71-67-8187.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3271-72-70-73-226.100
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1373-66-69-67-956.250
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3770-66-73-71-421.563
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-75-72E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of eight-under.
    • Homa has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.0870.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.155-0.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.193-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.058-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.204-0.928

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.155 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
    • Homa has accumulated 344 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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