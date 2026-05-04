Max Homa betting profile: Truist Championship
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Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Max Homa won this tournament in 2022 and will return to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to reclaim the title. His most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025 saw him finish tied for 30th at five-under.
Homa's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|2024
|T8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|2023
|T8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|2022
|1
|67-66-71-68
|-8
|2021
|MC
|77-76
|+11
At the Truist Championship
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of five-under.
- Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at eight-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|70-70-74-69
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|187.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-72-70-73
|-2
|26.100
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|73-66-69-67
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|70-66-73-71
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of eight-under.
- Homa has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.648 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.087
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.155
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.193
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.058
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.204
|-0.928
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.087 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a -0.155 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
- Homa has accumulated 344 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 61st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.