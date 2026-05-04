Maverick McNealy betting profile: Truist Championship
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Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
McNealy finished tied for 60th at last year's Truist Championship and missed the cut in 2021. The tournament returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10, 2026.
McNealy's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+4
At the Truist Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-over.
- McNealy also competed in this tournament in 2021, where he missed the cut at 4-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-74-71-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|74-67-67-67
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|77-70-70-67
|-4
|65.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|67-72-63-73
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-65-72
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|10
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|75.000
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.272
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.118
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.204
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.518
|0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.876
|0.621
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.13% of the time.
- McNealy has accumulated 499 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.29% ranked 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.