PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    McNealy finished tied for 60th at last year's Truist Championship and missed the cut in 2021. The tournament returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10, 2026.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Truist Championship.

    McNealy's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6068-69-72-72+1
    2021MC72-74+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • McNealy also competed in this tournament in 2021, where he missed the cut at 4-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-74-71-67-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1674-67-67-67-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1877-70-70-67-465.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2167-74-67-71-937.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-71-73-75-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1370-74-69-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2967-72-63-73-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1367-69-65-72-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open1065-70-70-70-1375.000

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.621 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2720.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.118-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2040.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5180.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8760.621

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.118 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.13% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 499 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.29% ranked 55th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW