Matt McCarty betting profile: Truist Championship
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Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
The Truist Championship takes place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10, 2026. The $20 million event will be contested on the 7,583-yard, par-71 layout.
At the Truist Championship
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-71-66-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-73-72-69
|-2
|44.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|70-69-69-69
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|75-69-73-68
|-3
|6.250
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.000
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.072
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.216
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.180
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.036
|0.488
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.072 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.79% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 642 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.