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Matt McCarty betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    The Truist Championship takes place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10, 2026. The $20 million event will be contested on the 7,583-yard, par-71 layout.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-69-71-9137.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-71-66-68-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-73-72-69-244.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3974-68-70-71-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4175-70-71-73+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2470-69-69-69-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6775-69-73-68-36.250

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.391 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0000.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.0720.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.2160.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.180-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.0360.488

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.072 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 23.79% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 642 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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