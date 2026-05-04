Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Truist Championship
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Matt Fitzpatrick of England reacts while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd at six-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|2024
|T52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|2023
|T35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|2022
|T2
|68-68-71-67
|-6
At the Truist Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of six-under.
- Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at six-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|65-63-68-70
|-18
|700.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|74-69-70-71
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|1
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|500.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|74-70-70-75
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-66-72-70
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|80.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|69-67-65-74
|-13
|3.900
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.659 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.902 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.578
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.791
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.355
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.054
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.778
|1.902
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.578 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.791 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 26.70% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,394 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.