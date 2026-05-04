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Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick of England reacts while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick of England reacts while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Fitzpatrick looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 23rd at six-under.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Truist Championship.

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2368-70-68-68-6
    2024T5274-73-78-67+8
    2023T3569-70-72-70-3
    2022T268-68-71-67-6

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of six-under.
    • Fitzpatrick's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at six-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP165-63-68-70-18700.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1874-69-70-71-465.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship168-69-68-68-11500.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship270-69-69-68-12500.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4174-70-70-75+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2469-66-72-70-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1466-68-70-67-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open965-70-67-69-1380.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6369-67-65-74-133.900

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.659 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.902 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5780.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7910.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3550.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0540.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.7781.902

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.578 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sported a 0.791 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 70.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 26.70% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,394 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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