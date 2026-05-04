Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Truist Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.659 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.