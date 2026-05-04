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23M AGO

Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Alex Fitzpatrick will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 in the 2026 Truist Championship, which features a $20 million purse. Sepp Straka is the defending champion after winning last year at 16-under.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • Fitzpatrick has not competed in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Fitzpatrick's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT972-66-74-67-9137
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-1.0380.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7380.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1740.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.845-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.1040.155

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.038 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks among players on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.738 mark. He has a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he breaks par 26.39% of the time.
    • Fitzpatrick currently ranks 39th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 537 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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