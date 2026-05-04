Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Truist Championship
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Alex Fitzpatrick of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Alex Fitzpatrick will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 in the 2026 Truist Championship, which features a $20 million purse. Sepp Straka is the defending champion after winning last year at 16-under.
At the Truist Championship
- Fitzpatrick has not competed in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|72-66-74-67
|-9
|137
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.359 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.038
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.738
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.174
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.845
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.104
|0.155
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.038 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranks among players on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.738 mark. He has a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he breaks par 26.39% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick currently ranks 39th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 537 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.