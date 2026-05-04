Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Truist Championship

Kitayama has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Kitayama has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.