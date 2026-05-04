Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Truist Championship
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Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from 2024's tournament where he finished tied for 34th.
Kitayama's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|2022
|T15
|67-67-76-69
|-1
At the Truist Championship
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|76-64-72-67
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|51
|69-79-75-72
|+7
|13.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|66-71-73-69
|-1
|4.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-74-71-71
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|71-64-68-64
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|72-67-70-70
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-71-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-66
|-10
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.284
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|eighth
|0.687
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.149
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.182
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.640
|0.231
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.687 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 808 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.