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33M AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Kitayama looks to improve upon his performance from 2024's tournament where he finished tied for 34th.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Truist Championship.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3470-75-70-72+3
    2023MC76-72+6
    2022T1567-67-76-69-1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Kitayama's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT976-64-72-67-9137.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-65-68-71-11163.750
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5169-79-75-72+713.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6066-71-73-69-14.600
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-74-71-71-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT271-64-68-64-17375.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4872-67-70-70-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-71-70-66-834.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-69-66-10--

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top ten three times and in the top twenty four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.284-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Greeneighth0.6870.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.1490.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.182-0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6400.231

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.284 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.687 mark that ranks eighth on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 70.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Kitayama has earned 808 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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