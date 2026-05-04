Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Truist Championship
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Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 for the 2026 Truist Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|70-68-69-73
|-8
|85
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.75
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-68-73-77
|+2
|19.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|67.5
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|75-71-76-72
|+6
|7
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|46
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|67-73-74-66
|-8
|23.125
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top-10 twice and has 1 top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged 0.281 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.437
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.440
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.045
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.212
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.260
|0.281
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sports a -0.440 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
- Reitan has earned 394 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.