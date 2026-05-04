Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Truist Championship

Reitan has finished in the top-10 twice and has 1 top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.

Reitan has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.