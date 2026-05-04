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Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 for the 2026 Truist Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Reitan at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Reitan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Reitan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.75
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-68-73-77+219.5
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-68-69-70-1167.5
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6675-71-76-72+67
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1767-70-69-70-846
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-67-75-67-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3067-73-74-66-823.125

    Reitan's recent performances

    • Reitan has finished in the top-10 twice and has 1 top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
    • Reitan has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Reitan has averaged 0.281 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4370.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.4400.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.0450.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.212-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.2600.281

    Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.437 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sports a -0.440 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
    • Reitan has earned 394 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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