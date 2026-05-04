Keegan Bradley betting profile: Truist Championship

Bradley had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.

Bradley has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Bradley has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.