Keegan Bradley betting profile: Truist Championship
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Keegan Bradley watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course on May 1, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley finished tied for 30th at Quail Hollow Club last season, shooting 5-under. He'll return to Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10 to compete in the 2026 Truist Championship at the same venue.
Bradley's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|2024
|T21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|2023
|T35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|2022
|T2
|70-65-67-72
|-6
|2021
|T18
|66-75-71-71
|-1
At the Truist Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 6-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-73-69-71
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-74-73-66
|-3
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-69-72-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|77-66-68-78
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|63-71-71-70
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|69-69-74-70
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.131
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.395
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.342
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.145
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.067
|0.173
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a -0.395 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivers a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 231 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.81% ranks 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.