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40M AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course on May 1, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course on May 1, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley finished tied for 30th at Quail Hollow Club last season, shooting 5-under. He'll return to Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10 to compete in the 2026 Truist Championship at the same venue.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Truist Championship.

    Bradley's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3064-72-68-71-5
    2024T2170-70-72-72E
    2023T3570-69-69-73-3
    2022T270-65-67-72-6
    2021T1866-75-71-71-1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 6-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Bradley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-73-69-71-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1267-67-72-68-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-74-73-66-353.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-69-72-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5077-66-68-78+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-78+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2963-71-71-70-1331.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4369-69-74-70-611.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has averaged 0.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1310.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.395-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.3420.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.1450.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.0670.173

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.131 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sports a -0.395 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 129th with a 63.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivers a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
    • Bradley has earned 231 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.81% ranks 136th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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