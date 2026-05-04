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35M AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of Team United States reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of Team United States reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas finished tied for second at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to capture his first victory at the Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Truist Championship.

    Justin Thomas's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T266-67-66-67-14
    2024T2168-71-73-72E
    2023T1468-67-70-71-8
    2021T2669-73-71-71E

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Justin Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-73-70-69-640
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7776-75-70-66+33.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-74-71-73+219.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-69-73-68-222
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-8200
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-79+14--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship6972-70-72-75+1--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT764-69-69-65-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3374-70-68-74+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2868-72-70-65-5--

    Justin Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 0.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.0360.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.1420.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.3170.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.605-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.4650.273

    Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.142 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
    • Thomas has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
    • He ranked 152nd in Bogey Avoidance at 18.94% and 125th by breaking par 20.45% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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