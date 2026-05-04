Justin Thomas betting profile: Truist Championship
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Justin Thomas of Team United States reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas finished tied for second at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to capture his first victory at the Truist Championship.
Justin Thomas's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|2024
|T21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|2023
|T14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|2021
|T26
|69-73-71-71
|E
At the Truist Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 14-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Justin Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-73-70-69
|-6
|40
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|76-75-70-66
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-69-73-68
|-2
|22
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|200
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|69
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|68-72-70-65
|-5
|--
Justin Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 0.273 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.036
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.142
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.317
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.605
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.465
|0.273
Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.142 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
- Thomas has accumulated 285 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
- He ranked 152nd in Bogey Avoidance at 18.94% and 125th by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.