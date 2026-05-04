Justin Rose betting profile: Truist Championship

Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.538 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 71.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 24.28% of the time.