Justin Rose betting profile: Truist Championship
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Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Justin Rose withdrew from the 2025 Truist Championship after two rounds and finished tied for 52nd in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of a better showing in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Rose's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|70-77
|-
|2024
|T52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
At the Truist Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after two rounds following scores of 70 and 77.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 52nd at 8-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|74-75-73-68
|+2
|6.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|70-69-69-70
|-10
|312.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|62-65-68-70
|-23
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-63-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|--
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged -0.590 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.231
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.538
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.281
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.087
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.113
|-0.590
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.538 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 71.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 24.28% of the time.
- Rose has earned 919 FedExCup Regular Season points (15th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.58% (33rd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.