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Justin Rose betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Justin Rose withdrew from the 2025 Truist Championship after two rounds and finished tied for 52nd in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of a better showing in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Truist Championship.

    Rose's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD70-77-
    2024T5274-68-79-71+8

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after two rounds following scores of 70 and 77.
    • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 52nd at 8-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6574-75-73-68+26.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT370-69-69-70-10312.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-68-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3769-70-68-70-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open162-65-68-70-23500.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-63-73-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2169-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3071-70-71-72+4--

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged -0.590 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.231-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5380.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.281-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.087-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.113-0.590

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sported a 0.538 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked third with a 71.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 24.28% of the time.
    • Rose has earned 919 FedExCup Regular Season points (15th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.58% (33rd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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