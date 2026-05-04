J.T. Poston betting profile: Truist Championship

Poston's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 9-under.

Poston has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Poston has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.