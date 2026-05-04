J.T. Poston betting profile: Truist Championship
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J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston finished tied for 23rd at last year's Truist Championship, shooting 6-under. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with an opportunity to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Poston's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T23
|65-70-69-70
|-6
|2024
|T60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|2023
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2022
|T9
|68-69-74-67
|-2
|2021
|T26
|72-70-71-71
|E
At the Truist Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|71-68-78-68
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|71-73-68-69
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|76-69-71-73
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|67-71-68-71
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-70-67
|-6
|18.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|66-67-65-74
|-16
|15.500
Poston's recent performances
- Poston's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 9-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.088
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.027
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.227
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.189
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.356
|0.049
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Poston has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.