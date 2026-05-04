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J.T. Poston betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston finished tied for 23rd at last year's Truist Championship, shooting 6-under. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with an opportunity to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Truist Championship.

    Poston's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2365-70-69-70-6
    2024T6073-77-72-72+10
    2023MC73-70+1
    2022T968-69-74-67-2
    2021T2672-70-71-71E

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 2-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4971-68-78-68-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6071-73-68-69-37.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2172-70-69-68-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5076-69-71-73+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-81+12--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3767-71-68-71-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-70-67-618.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3866-67-65-74-1615.500

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 21st at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 9-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.0880.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91-0.0270.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.227-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.189-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.3560.049

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Poston has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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