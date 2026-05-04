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Chris Gotterup betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States follows his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup of the United States follows his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup will be making his tournament debut at the Truist Championship, which takes place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under performance in 2025.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • This is Gotterup's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3873-71-69-71-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2570-72-69-65-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-69-72-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-69-65-65-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5671-73-68-78+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-69-76-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3764-71-70-72-1119.969
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenP163-71-70-64-16500.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-70-70-69-1146.000

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5920.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.210-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.131-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1550.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0890.565

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.592 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.7 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.210 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
    • Gotterup has earned 1,317 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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