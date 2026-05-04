Chris Gotterup betting profile: Truist Championship
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Chris Gotterup of the United States follows his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup will be making his tournament debut at the Truist Championship, which takes place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10. The tournament features a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under performance in 2025.
At the Truist Championship
- This is Gotterup's first time competing in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|70-72-69-65
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-69-72-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|71-73-68-78
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|64-71-70-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|P1
|63-71-70-64
|-16
|500.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|46.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top ten twice and in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.147 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.592
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.210
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.131
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.155
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.089
|0.565
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.592 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.7 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.210 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 24.60% of the time.
- Gotterup has earned 1,317 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.