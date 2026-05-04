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20M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela lines up his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela lines up his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Jhonattan Vegas returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10. Vegas looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 when he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the Truist Championship.

    Vegas's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1568-69-72-70-1
    2021T4370-71-73-72+2

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Vegas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Vegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6075-70-74-69E8.125
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7477-69-69-71+24.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1467-67-68-68-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1867-76-69-73-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4469-68-74-71-217.250
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7872-76-74-75+93.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-77+8--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-72-69-5--

    Vegas's recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
    • Vegas has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.159-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.411-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.468-0.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.1290.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-1.167-0.671

    Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.411 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
    • Vegas has earned 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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