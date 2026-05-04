Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Truist Championship
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Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela lines up his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10. Vegas looks to improve upon his performance from 2022 when he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.
Vegas's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T15
|68-69-72-70
|-1
|2021
|T43
|70-71-73-72
|+2
At the Truist Championship
- In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Vegas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Vegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|75-70-74-69
|E
|8.125
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|77-69-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|67-76-69-73
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-68-74-71
|-2
|17.250
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|72-76-74-75
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-69
|-5
|--
Vegas's recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Vegas has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.159
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.411
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.468
|-0.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.129
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-1.167
|-0.671
Vegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.411 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
- Vegas has earned 140 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.