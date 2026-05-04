Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Truist Championship

Vegas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

Vegas has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.