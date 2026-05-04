Jason Day betting profile: Truist Championship

Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.436 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Day delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.