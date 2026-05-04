PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jason Day finished tied for fourth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Day at the Truist Championship.

    Day's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T468-67-73-70-6
    2023MC72-70E
    2022T1563-67-79-70-1
    2021MC72-73+3

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3877-70-69-68-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-72-72-64-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1269-71-68-75-5101.667
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT668-63-68-68-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5970-70-72-80+49.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2470-68-68-68-1440.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-68-72-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-71-67-64-23183.750

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Day has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0400.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.436-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4160.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5030.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.5220.365

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.436 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    • Day ranked fifth with an 11.57% Bogey Avoidance rate and has earned 473 FedExCup Regular Season points (47th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW