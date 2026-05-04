Jason Day betting profile: Truist Championship
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Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jason Day finished tied for fourth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Day's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2022
|T15
|63-67-79-70
|-1
|2021
|MC
|72-73
|+3
At the Truist Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 6-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|77-70-69-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-72-72-64
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|70-68-68-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|183.750
Day's recent performances
- Day has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Day has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.365 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.040
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.436
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.416
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.503
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.522
|0.365
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.040 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.436 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 35th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Day ranked fifth with an 11.57% Bogey Avoidance rate and has earned 473 FedExCup Regular Season points (47th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.