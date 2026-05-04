Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Truist Championship

Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times and the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.