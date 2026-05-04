Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Truist Championship
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Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for fourth at the Truist Championship in 2025, posting a score of 12-under. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|2022
|MC
|76-70
|+6
At the Truist Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|79-71-68-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|75-65-66-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-74-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|68-70-72-69
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|75-69-69-72
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|66-64-64-72
|-18
|700.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|64-66-69-69
|-20
|55.200
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times and the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.051
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.374
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.147
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.106
|0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.384
|0.573
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.374 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivers a 1.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 26.77% of the time.
- Bridgeman ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,501 points this season. He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.01%, which ranks 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.