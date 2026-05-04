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40M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Truist Championship

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Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for fourth at the Truist Championship in 2025, posting a score of 12-under. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Truist Championship.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T471-67-65-65-12
    2022MC76-70+6

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6579-71-68-72+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3375-65-66-71-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-74-69-76+219.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1468-70-72-69-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT570-68-71-70-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1875-69-69-72-354.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational166-64-64-72-18700.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-65-68-70-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1364-66-69-69-2055.200

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 three times and the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0510.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.374-0.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.147-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.1060.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.3840.573

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a 0.374 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivers a 1.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 26.77% of the time.
    • Bridgeman ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,501 points this season. He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.01%, which ranks 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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