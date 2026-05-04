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38M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for seventeenth at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Truist Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1765-72-63-73-7

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventeenth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5370-71-74-71-211.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-70-72-69-5101.667
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2170-69-70-70-937.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2770-72-76-67-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4170-74-73-72+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2869-72-69-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-67-67-69-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenP268-64-68-68-16300.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1164-73-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1369-70-65-67-954.167

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.182-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6150.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3850.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.169-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9870.256

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.615 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
    • Matsuyama has accumulated 800 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 20th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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