Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Truist Championship
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Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the tenth green during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama finished tied for seventeenth at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Truist Championship.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|65-72-63-73
|-7
At the Truist Championship
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for seventeenth after posting a score of 7-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|70-71-74-71
|-2
|11.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|70-69-70-70
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|70-72-76-67
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|18.750
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|69-72-69-68
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-67-67-69
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|P2
|68-64-68-68
|-16
|300.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|64-73-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|69-70-65-67
|-9
|54.167
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.182
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.615
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.385
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.169
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.987
|0.256
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.615 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 25th by breaking par 24.17% of the time.
- Matsuyama has accumulated 800 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 20th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.