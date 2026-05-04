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17M AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall missed the cut at the 2023 Truist Championship, shooting 3-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Truist Championship.

    Hall's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-75+3

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-69-72-71-527.438
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-72-71-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-70-67-723.955
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT973-69-68-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2468-71-67-68-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2472-66-67-65-1835.500

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.326-0.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.144-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4420.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.3720.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.344-0.115

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.144 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Hall excelled around the green with a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.
    • Hall has earned 382 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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