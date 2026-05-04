Harry Hall betting profile: Truist Championship
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Harry Hall of England plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Harry Hall missed the cut at the 2023 Truist Championship, shooting 3-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Hall's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the Truist Championship
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-70-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|68-71-67-68
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|35.500
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.326
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.144
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.442
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.372
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.344
|-0.115
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.144 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hall excelled around the green with a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.
- Hall has earned 382 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.