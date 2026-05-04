Harry Hall betting profile: Truist Championship

Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.326 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.144 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.

Hall excelled around the green with a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR.

On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 24.23% of the time.