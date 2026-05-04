Harris English betting profile: Truist Championship
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Harris English of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Harris English has competed at Quail Hollow Club multiple times, with his best result being a third-place finish in 2023. The Truist Championship runs May 7-10 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a $20 million purse.
English's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|65-70-68-68
|-9
|2024
|T34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|2023
|T3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|2021
|T43
|72-69-71-74
|+2
At the Truist Championship
- In English's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 9-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-72-69
|-1
|9.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|300
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|73-71-71-72
|-1
|35
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|37.4
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.3
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|47
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|73-63-69-69
|-14
|40
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|26.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|73-68-67-70
|-10
|37.3
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.380
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.250
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.001
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.512
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.642
|0.231
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.380 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.250 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 25.26% of the time.
- English has earned 594 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.