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18M AGO

Harris English betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Harris English has competed at Quail Hollow Club multiple times, with his best result being a third-place finish in 2023. The Truist Championship runs May 7-10 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for English at the Truist Championship.

    English's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1165-70-68-68-9
    2024T3471-73-72-71+3
    2023T371-66-66-69-12
    2021T4372-69-71-74+2

    At the Truist Championship

    • In English's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 12-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-72-69-19.5
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT464-68-70-69-13300
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3073-71-71-72-135
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2171-66-68-67-837.4
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2469-72-72-73-236.3
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2273-68-70-65-847
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2473-63-69-69-1440
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-69-70-68-726.5
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2273-68-67-70-1037.3

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3800.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.250-0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0010.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5120.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.6420.231

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.380 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.250 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 25.26% of the time.
    • English has earned 594 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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