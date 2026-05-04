Gary Woodland betting profile: Truist Championship
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Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to Quail Hollow Club for the 2026 Truist Championship, set to tee off May 7-10 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, Woodland finished tied for 34th at 4-under.
Woodland's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|68-66-72-70
|-4
|2024
|T38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|2023
|T14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|2022
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|2021
|5
|67-69-70-71
|-7
At the Truist Championship
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fifth at 7-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-69-77-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-75-76-66
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|64-63-65-67
|-21
|500.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|72
|66-69-69-75
|-9
|2.800
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.675 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 1.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.545
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.116
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.394
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.385
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.652
|1.443
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.1 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.116 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Woodland has earned 770 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.