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18M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to Quail Hollow Club for the 2026 Truist Championship, set to tee off May 7-10 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, Woodland finished tied for 34th at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Truist Championship.

    Woodland's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3468-66-72-70-4
    2024T3870-76-75-67+4
    2023T1469-69-67-71-8
    2022MC70-75+5
    2021567-69-70-71-7

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished fifth at 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-69-77-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-70-66-72-11163.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-75-76-66E27.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open164-63-65-67-21500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1470-68-71-70-554.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-71-73-70-14.100
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7266-69-69-75-92.800

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.675 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 1.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5450.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1160.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.394-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3850.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.6521.443

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.545 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.1 yards ranked second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.116 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Woodland has earned 770 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 22nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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