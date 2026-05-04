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21M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from his last two appearances at this tournament where he missed the cut both times.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Truist Championship.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-71+4
    2022MC69-75+4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lipsky also missed the cut in 2022, finishing at 4-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7171-75-75-71+45.5
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7172-71-68-73E5.25
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-68+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship269-65-70-70-10300
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3770-70-72-69-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1871-65-70-71-1146
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.373-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.090-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.1070.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.220-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.135-0.541

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 62.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
    • Lipsky has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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