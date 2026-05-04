David Lipsky betting profile: Truist Championship
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David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
David Lipsky returns to the Truist Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow Club from May 7-10, 2026. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from his last two appearances at this tournament where he missed the cut both times.
Lipsky's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2022
|MC
|69-75
|+4
At the Truist Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Lipsky also missed the cut in 2022, finishing at 4-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|71
|71-75-75-71
|+4
|5.5
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|72-71-68-73
|E
|5.25
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-65-70-70
|-10
|300
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|70-70-72-69
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|71-65-70-71
|-11
|46
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.373
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.090
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.107
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.220
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.135
|-0.541
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranked 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.090 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 62.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.