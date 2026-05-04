David Lipsky betting profile: Truist Championship

Lipsky has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.

Lipsky has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.