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21M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger finished tied for 11th at 9-under at last year's Truist Championship. He returns to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Truist Championship.

    Berger's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1168-69-68-66-9

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2376-68-68-70-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-74-68-70-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-76+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6672-74-75-73+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP263-68-72-70-15400.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.200

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
    • Berger has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.035-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7760.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.368-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.0450.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.3990.617

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.035 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.776 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a 14.03% Bogey Avoidance rate, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
    • Berger has earned 632 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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