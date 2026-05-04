Daniel Berger betting profile: Truist Championship
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Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger finished tied for 11th at 9-under at last year's Truist Championship. He returns to Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Berger's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
At the Truist Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|76-68-68-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|72-74-75-73
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P2
|63-68-72-70
|-15
|400.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|73-74-75-68
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|52.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|5.200
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Berger has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 0.617 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.035
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.776
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.368
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.045
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.399
|0.617
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.035 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.776 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a 14.03% Bogey Avoidance rate, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.92% of the time.
- Berger has earned 632 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.