Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Truist Championship
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Chandler Blanchetof the United States plays his shot from the ninth teeduring the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet will compete in the Truist Championship for the first time at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10. The tournament offers a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under victory in 2025.
At the Truist Championship
- Blanchet is competing in the Truist Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|72
|75-72-72-76
|+7
|5.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-66-73-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-67-74-67
|-16
|165.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.014
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|-0.024
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.582
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.669
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.262
|-1.417
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.014 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a -0.024 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 19.53% of the time.
- Blanchet has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.