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16M AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchetof the United States plays his shot from the ninth teeduring the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchetof the United States plays his shot from the ninth teeduring the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Chandler Blanchet will compete in the Truist Championship for the first time at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10. The tournament offers a $20 million purse with defending champion Sepp Straka looking to repeat after his 16-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Blanchet at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • Blanchet is competing in the Truist Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Blanchet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7275-72-72-76+75.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3371-71-64-71-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-66-73-72-442.063
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open264-67-74-67-16165.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--

    Blanchet's recent performances

    • Blanchet has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Blanchet has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blanchet has averaged -1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.014-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green89-0.024-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.582-0.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.669-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.262-1.417

    Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.014 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a -0.024 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 65.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 19.53% of the time.
    • Blanchet has accumulated 236 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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