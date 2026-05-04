Bud Cauley betting profile: Truist Championship
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Bud Cauley of the United States watches his shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley has not competed in the Truist Championship in the past five years. The tournament runs May 7-10 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a $20 million purse.
At the Truist Championship
- Cauley has not competed in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|69-71-77-67
|-4
|18
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-69-65-70
|-12
|225
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|37
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|74
|69-74-74-74
|+7
|3
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-74-72-70
|-2
|26
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-71-74
|-3
|54
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-67-72-70
|-11
|20
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|3
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-66-73
|-10
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.013
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.366
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.259
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.554
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.084
|0.432
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.366 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 419 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.