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22M AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States watches his shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bud Cauley of the United States watches his shot from a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley has not competed in the Truist Championship in the past five years. The tournament runs May 7-10 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Truist Championship.

    At the Truist Championship

    • Cauley has not competed in the Truist Championship in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3869-71-77-67-418
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage768-69-65-70-12225
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2169-66-72-72-937
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7469-74-74-74+73
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-74-72-70-226
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1869-71-71-74-354
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3768-67-72-70-1120
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-69-75+13
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-66-73-10--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0130.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3660.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2590.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.554-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.0840.432

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.013 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.366 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.554 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 419 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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