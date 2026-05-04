Brian Campbell betting profile: Truist Championship
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Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell returns to the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club, where he finished tied for 34th at four-under last year. The tournament runs from May 7-10, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Campbell's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
At the Truist Championship
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of four-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|68-72-74-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|78-68-71-80
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5.750
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at two-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.832
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.625
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.332
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|-0.012
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.801
|-1.152
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.832 (158th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 279.9 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campbell sported a -0.625 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 57.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranked 159th by breaking par 17.32% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.