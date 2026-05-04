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16M AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell returns to the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club, where he finished tied for 34th at four-under last year. The tournament runs from May 7-10, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Truist Championship.

    Campbell's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3467-72-69-68-4

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4970-73-72-70-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7768-72-74-73+33.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2471-73-69-73-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7878-68-71-80+93.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-69-70-74-35.750

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 24th at the Masters Tournament, where he finished at two-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -1.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.832-0.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.625-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.332-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting81-0.012-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.801-1.152

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.832 (158th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 279.9 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Campbell sported a -0.625 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 162nd with a 57.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranked 159th by breaking par 17.32% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 142nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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