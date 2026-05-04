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32M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Ben Griffin of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin finished tied for 46th at two-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the Truist Championship, May 7-10, 2026.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Truist Championship.

    Griffin's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4666-70-72-70-2
    2023MC76-69+3

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of two-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship370-70-68-68-12350.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1065-69-61-67-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3369-67-72-69-723.250
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3372-69-70-77E27.600
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2870-68-68-67-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4173-68-71-69-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3770-68-65-74-1119.969

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished third with a score of 12-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1840.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.269-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5910.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2800.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.4180.632

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.269 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Griffin excelled around the greens this season, ranking second on TOUR with a 0.591 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
    • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 611 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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