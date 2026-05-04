Ben Griffin betting profile: Truist Championship

Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.269 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.

Griffin excelled around the greens this season, ranking second on TOUR with a 0.591 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.

On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.