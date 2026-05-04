Ben Griffin betting profile: Truist Championship
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Ben Griffin of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin finished tied for 46th at two-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the Truist Championship, May 7-10, 2026.
Griffin's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|66-70-72-70
|-2
|2023
|MC
|76-69
|+3
At the Truist Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of two-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|3
|70-70-68-68
|-12
|350.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|65-69-61-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|72-69-70-77
|E
|27.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|70-68-65-74
|-11
|19.969
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished third with a score of 12-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.184
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.269
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.591
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.280
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.418
|0.632
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.269 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 66.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Griffin excelled around the greens this season, ranking second on TOUR with a 0.591 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 611 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.