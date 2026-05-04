Andrew Putnam betting profile: Truist Championship

Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.465 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.2 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.369 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.467 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR.

On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.