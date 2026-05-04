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18M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam finished tied for 29th at plus-2 in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his record at the Charlotte course.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Truist Championship.

    Putnam's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2970-71-72-73+2
    2023WD-
    2022MC71-71+2
    2021T4370-72-74-70+2

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Putnam has made the cut twice in his last four appearances at the Truist Championship, while withdrawing once and missing the cut once.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1868-71-72-70-755.600
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4271-68-69-70-615.450
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT566-70-67-70-15105.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4470-67-69-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3067-73-72-70-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3270-72-73-71-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4473-71-73-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.500 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.465-0.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3690.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4670.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0700.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.4420.879

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.465 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.2 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.369 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.467 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
    • Putnam has earned 435 FedExCup Regular Season points (49th) this season and ranks 31st in Bogey Avoidance at 13.43%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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