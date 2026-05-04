Alex Smalley betting profile: Truist Championship

Smalley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Smalley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.

Smalley has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.656 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.