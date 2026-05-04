Alex Smalley betting profile: Truist Championship
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Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley finished tied for 18th at the Truist Championship in 2023 with a score of 7-under. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Smalley's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T18
|73-65-68-71
|-7
|2022
|MC
|70-75
|+5
At the Truist Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 7-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|65-71-73-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-68-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-69-74-73
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|70-70-71-73
|-4
|47.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Smalley has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.656 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged 0.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.111
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.501
|0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.100
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.154
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.866
|0.893
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.501 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 588 FedExCup Regular Season points (35th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.76% (40th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.