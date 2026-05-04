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21M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley finished tied for 18th at the Truist Championship in 2023 with a score of 7-under. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his performance in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Truist Championship.

    Smalley's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1873-65-68-71-7
    2022MC70-75+5

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 18th at 7-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT765-71-73-69-10212.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-68-71-71-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-68-70-67-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-69-74-73E8.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2470-70-71-73-447.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5272-69-71-69-36.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1968-69-69-67-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3574-67-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
    • Smalley has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.656 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.893 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.111-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5010.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.1000.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1540.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8660.893

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.501 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Smalley has earned 588 FedExCup Regular Season points (35th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.76% (40th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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