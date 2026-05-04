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33M AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 46th at -2 in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025. The tournament returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10, 2026.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Truist Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4663-70-71-74-2
    20244274-70-71-74+5
    2023T4372-69-69-73-1
    2021MC73-72+3

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Bhatia's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished 42nd at 5-over.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-72-67-73-640.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1673-63-69-70-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC73-77+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-71-70-70-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP170-66-68-69-15700.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-67-68-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT665-64-68-72-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT368-67-67-67-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-78-1--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 1.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.220-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5280.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2030.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.8481.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.3601.451

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.220 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.528 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.848 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.57, and he ranked second by breaking par 27.94% of the time.
    • Bhatia's 1,322 FedExCup Regular Season points ranked seventh on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Truist Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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