Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Truist Championship

Bhatia has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Bhatia has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.