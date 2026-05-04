Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Truist Championship
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Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on April 30, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 46th at -2 in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025. The tournament returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 7-10, 2026.
Bhatia's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|2024
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|2023
|T43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the Truist Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Bhatia's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished 42nd at 5-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-72-67-73
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|73-63-69-70
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P1
|70-66-68-69
|-15
|700.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|65-64-68-72
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|68-67-67-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-78
|-1
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 1.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.220
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.528
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.203
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.848
|1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.360
|1.451
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.220 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.528 mark that ranked 15th on TOUR. He ranked 51st with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.848 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.57, and he ranked second by breaking par 27.94% of the time.
- Bhatia's 1,322 FedExCup Regular Season points ranked seventh on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.