PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
31M AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott finished tied for 34th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Truist Championship.

    Scott's recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3468-70-70-68-4
    2024T2971-71-73-71+2
    2023T567-68-67-71-11

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT476-71-66-64-11300.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-66-68-71-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5672-72-71-75+210.750
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1168-73-71-70-6125.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-71-73-68-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2465-69-68-68-1835.500
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-70-70-68-512.000
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2768-72-70-67-7--

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Scott has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.230-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.0091.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0210.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.094-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.1660.799

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 1.009 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Scott ranked 13th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.166 this season, and his 12.65% Bogey Avoidance rate ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 913 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 16th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW