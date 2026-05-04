Adam Scott betting profile: Truist Championship

Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 1.009 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.

Scott ranked 13th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.166 this season, and his 12.65% Bogey Avoidance rate ranked 13th on TOUR.