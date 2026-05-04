Adam Scott betting profile: Truist Championship
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Adam Scott of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Adam Scott finished tied for 34th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at the Truist Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Truist Championship.
Scott's recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|2024
|T29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|2023
|T5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
At the Truist Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 11-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|76-71-66-64
|-11
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-66-68-71
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|72-72-71-75
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|68-73-71-70
|-6
|125.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-63-72-63
|-16
|325.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-71-73-68
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T24
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|35.500
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|12.000
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|68-72-70-67
|-7
|--
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Scott has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.799 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.230
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.009
|1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.021
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.094
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.166
|0.799
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 1.009 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Scott ranked 13th in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.166 this season, and his 12.65% Bogey Avoidance rate ranked 13th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 913 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 16th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Truist Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.