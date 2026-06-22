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Wyndham Clark betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States hits an approach shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States hits an approach shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

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Clark finished tied for seventeenth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He returns to TPC River Highlands June 25-28 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Clark at the Travelers Championship.

Clark's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1764-72-66-72-6
2024T966-68-66-63-17
2023T2968-67-67-66-12
2022T3566-68-71-68-7
2021MC71-77+8

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Clark's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. Open164-69-70-73-4750.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1168-68-63-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday367-75-68-67-11350.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson166-63-65-60-30500.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1668-68-70-69-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-68-72-73-353.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--

Clark's recent performances

  • Clark has six top-20 finishes and three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished first with a score of 30-under.
  • Clark has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clark has averaged 3.104 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee87-0.0110.160
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5670.954
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3520.655
Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2391.335
Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1483.104

Clark's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.011 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.567 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clark delivered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked third by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
  • Clark ranked fourth with 1,911 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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