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32M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Taylor Pendrith returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set to take place June 25-28 in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Pendrith finished tied for 25th at 5-under.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the Travelers Championship.

Pendrith's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2568-74-62-71-5
2024T2365-68-66-69-12
2023MC71-66-3

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 23rd at 12-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2966-67-70-69-823.250
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4371-73-77-74+717.250
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-67-71-68-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4472-72-67-71+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-70-70-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3871-67-76-70-418.023
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7174-75-72-63E5.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 8-under.
  • Pendrith has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3730.381
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.076-0.047
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.067-0.067
Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.349-0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.1200.230

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 13th with a 69.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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