Sam Burns betting profile: Travelers Championship

Burns has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of three-under.

Burns has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.