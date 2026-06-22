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32M AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Sam Burns of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

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Sam Burns finished tied for 17th at six-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Burns at the Travelers Championship.

Burns's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1767-71-67-69-6
2024T5567-68-69-72-4
2022MC70-70E
2021T1366-71-67-68-8

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Burns's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of six-under.
  • Burns's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at eight-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Burns's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. Open271-68-71-67-3500.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-67-69-71-937.556
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT469-69-71-69-10312.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2670-72-67-71E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3774-69-75-64-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3876-68-72-68-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1670-69-65-71-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT767-71-68-73-9237.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2165-72-69-66-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1376-68-69-69-680.556

Burns's recent performances

  • Burns has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Burns has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of three-under.
  • Burns has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Burns has averaged 1.847 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Burns's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.1860.211
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2330.460
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.0600.402
Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6870.773
Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0451.847

Burns's advanced stats and rankings

  • Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a 0.233 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.687 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 23.97% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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