Matt McCarty betting profile: Travelers Championship

McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.

McCarty has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.