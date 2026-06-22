Eric Cole betting profile: Travelers Championship

Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.613 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.46, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.67% of the time.