Eric Cole betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Eric Cole withdrew from the 2025 Travelers Championship after three rounds but finished tied for 24th in 2023 with a score of 13-under. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on his recent form at this Connecticut venue.
Cole's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|68-67-69
|--
|2024
|T48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|2023
|T24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
At the Travelers Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after three rounds.
- Cole's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|64-76
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|200.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P2
|67-68-63-70
|-12
|300.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-69-65-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|67-72-69-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-69-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-71-69
|-2
|26.100
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 1.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.613
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.253
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.471
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.660
|1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.771
|1.884
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.613 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.46, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.