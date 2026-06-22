Tom Hoge betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Tom Hoge finished tied for 45th at even par the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Hoge's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|70-72-71-67
|E
|2024
|T3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|2023
|T60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|2021
|T66
|67-71-72-70
|E
At the Travelers Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even par.
- Hoge's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|51
|77-72-75-77
|+13
|12.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|68-67-79-71
|+5
|2.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|68-62-66-68
|-20
|91.667
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|72-70-68-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|72
|70-73-76-78
|+13
|5.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|69-74-74-72
|+1
|7.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|71-70-70-73
|E
|5.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.480
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.153
|0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.313
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.239
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.879
|-0.016
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.480 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.153 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge has delivered a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranks 45th by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.