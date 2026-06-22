Si Woo Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Si Woo Kim of South Korea reacts to a shot hit by Sungjae Im of South Korea (not pictured) on the fifth hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Si Woo Kim withdrew from the 2025 Travelers Championship but finished tied for 31st at 10-under the previous year. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on his recent performances at this Connecticut event.
Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|71
|-
|2024
|T31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2022
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|+4
At the Travelers Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after an opening round of 71.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 10-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|72-76-69-66
|-5
|140.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|64-60-68-65
|-27
|300.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|71-67-72-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T65
|70-73-71-74
|+4
|6.875
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|3
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|350.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|47
|75-73-72-72
|+4
|16.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-70-70-67
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|73-72-68-76
|+1
|12.792
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five three times and in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.504
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.735
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.243
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.135
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.348
|1.230
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.504 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.735 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks second by breaking par 25.84% of the time.
- Kim currently sits fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,844 points and ranks seventh in Bogey Avoidance at 13.30%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.