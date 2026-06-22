Ryan Gerard betting profile: Travelers Championship

Gerard has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.

Gerard has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.761 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.