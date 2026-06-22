Russell Henley betting profile: Travelers Championship

Henley has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had one victory over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.

Henley has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.