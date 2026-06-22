Russell Henley betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Russell Henley of the United States reacts to their shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Russell Henley finished tied for second at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set on going one better this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Henley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|68-68-61-69
|-14
|2024
|T48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|2023
|T19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|2021
|T19
|67-66-68-72
|-7
At the Travelers Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 14-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-73-80-71
|+14
|6.875
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|72-76-71-68
|-1
|44.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|P1
|66-66-69-67
|-12
|500.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|312.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-69-71-68
|-10
|233.333
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.238
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.279
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.068
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.290
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.876
|0.571
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.279 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
- Henley has earned 1,395 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 15th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.22% ranked 5th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.