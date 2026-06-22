Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.