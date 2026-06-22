Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Matt Fitzpatrick of England and his caddie Daniel Parratt look over an upcoming shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
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Matt Fitzpatrick returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set to take place June 25-28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Fitzpatrick finished tied for 17th at 6-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|71-72-63-68
|-6
|2024
|T36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|2023
|T49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
At the Travelers Championship
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|22
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|53.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|300.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|23.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|70-72-71-65
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|74-70-69-72
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|65-63-68-70
|-18
|700.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|74-69-70-71
|-4
|65.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|1
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|500.000
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.230
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|0.776
|0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.557
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.078
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.486
|1.047
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick ranks first on TOUR with a 0.776 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average in 2026, while his 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate ranks third.
- He leads TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.557 average in 2026.
- Fitzpatrick's driving statistics show a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark ranking 46th, with his 305.8-yard average driving distance ranking 66th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has a -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting average ranking 95th, while his 29.39 putts per round ranks 129th.
- His overall performance includes a 1.486 Strokes Gained: Total average ranking fourth on TOUR, with 2,870 FedExCup Regular Season points ranking second.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.