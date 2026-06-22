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29M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

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Ryan Fox finished tied for 17th at six-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Fox at the Travelers Championship.

Fox's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1769-71-68-66-6

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Fox's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of six-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fox's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-73-74-68+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT866-66-68-68-1280.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2770-77-71-70E37.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-70-72-69+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6773-76-69-72+66.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-71-72-68-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-72-67-71-957.556
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-71+3--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-72-75-71-236.333

Fox's recent performances

  • Fox has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Fox has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fox has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3000.293
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1550.221
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.063-0.022
Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1060.155
Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6240.646

Fox's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.300 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.155 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
  • Fox has earned 562 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 58th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
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-4
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+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
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+3

2

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S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
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-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
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-1
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E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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