Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Kurt Kitayama of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
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Kurt Kitayama finished tied for 31st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Kitayama's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|2023
|MC
|71-66
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|74-68-76-71
|+9
|12.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|72-72-71-72
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T10
|70-69-75-63
|-3
|145.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|72-67-66-74
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|76-64-72-67
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|51
|69-79-75-72
|+7
|13.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|66-71-73-69
|-1
|4.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-74-71-71
|-3
|54.000
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top-10 three times and in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.348
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.648
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.072
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.172
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.752
|1.018
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.348 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.648 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivers a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 1,061 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.