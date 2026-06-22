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28M AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston reacts after making a birdie putt to tie the lead, on the 18th green, during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 7, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

J.T. Poston reacts after making a birdie putt to tie the lead, on the 18th green, during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 7, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

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J.T. Poston finished tied for 45th at even par in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Poston at the Travelers Championship.

Poston's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4573-67-71-69E
2024T5566-71-69-70-4
2023MC66-71-3
2022T262-70-67-64-17

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even.
  • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Poston's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT471-71-71-67E300.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-65-69-72-12700.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-73-69-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-69-67-71-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4971-68-78-68-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6071-73-68-69-37.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2172-70-69-68-937.429
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5076-69-71-73+112.792

Poston's recent performances

  • Poston has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 12-under.
  • Poston has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Poston has averaged 1.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1240.187
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1650.505
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0890.155
Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1400.727
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3391.575

Poston's advanced stats and rankings

  • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.165 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 66.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
  • Poston ranks 21st with 1,181 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.28% (66th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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-1
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J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
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E
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-3

E

T4

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J.T. Poston
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E
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-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
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S. Scheffler
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E
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+1

E

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