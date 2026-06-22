Jackson Suber betting profile: Travelers Championship

Suber has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T4 with a score of 13-under.

Suber has an average of 0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.