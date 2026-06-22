Daniel Berger betting profile: Travelers Championship

Berger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.

Berger has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.