Daniel Berger betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
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Daniel Berger finished tied for 42nd at 1-under par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Berger's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|74-70-69-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|71-74-68-70
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|76-68-68-70
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|72-74-75-73
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P2
|63-68-72-70
|-15
|400.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.300
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Berger has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.011
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.617
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.373
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.109
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.146
|-0.370
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.617 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- Berger has earned 671 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.