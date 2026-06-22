Chris Gotterup betting profile: Travelers Championship

Gotterup posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.511 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.0 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.296 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Gotterup delivers a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.