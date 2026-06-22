Cameron Young betting profile: Travelers Championship

Young has finished in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.

Young has finished in the top five four times over his last ten appearances.

He won twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Young has an average of 0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.