Brian Campbell betting profile: Travelers Championship

Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.817 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.4 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.559 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 57.41% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 16.90% of the time.