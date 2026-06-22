Ben James betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Ben James of the United States plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
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Ben James has missed the cut at TPC River Highlands in his past two appearances at the Travelers Championship. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon his previous performances at the tournament.
James's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|2022
|MC
|72-69
|+1
At the Travelers Championship
- In James's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- James has not made the cut in either of his last two appearances at this tournament.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-77-67
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-63-78-69
|-3
|5.860
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-71-74-76
|+1
|--
James's recent performances
- James's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 5-over.
- James has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged 0.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.106
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.487
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.292
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.194
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.691
|0.562
James's advanced stats and rankings
- James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards helps support his overall game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James has delivered a 0.487 mark. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, James has delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he has broken par 17.36% of the time.
- James currently ranks 172nd with 49 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.